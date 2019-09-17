Play

Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Limited to one carry

Abdullah had a two-yard carry during Sunday's 21-16 loss to Green Bay.

Unsurprisingly, Abdullah continued to have a very small role in the offense while competing for carries with the red-hot Dalvin Cook and rookie third-round pick Alexander Mattison. What might be more surprising is that Minnesota isn't even utilizing Abdullah's athleticism in the return game despite his place on the depth chart. Sophomore receiver Chad Beebe has accounted for all five of the Vikings' returns this season.

