Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Limited to special teams again
Abdullah played 16 special teams snaps during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Bears.
For the second straight game, Abdullah did not play an offensive snap. He finishes up the season with one reception for 10 yards on two targets. The former 2015 second-round pick was mostly utilized as a kick returner during the 2018 regular season, and did not manage to earn a single carry despite top running back Dalvin Cook missing multiple games due to injury. Set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Abdullah will look for a depth role elsewhere in the league if Minnesota does not chose to re-sign him.
