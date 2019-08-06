Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Listed as kick and punt returner

Abdullah is listed as the No. 3 running back and both the primary punt and kick returner on Minnesota's first unofficial depth chart of the preseason.

Abdullah is competing with Mike Boone and De'Angelo Henderson for the No. 3 role behind starter Dalvin Cook and backup Alexander Mattison. The Vikings could keep just three running backs on the roster, so Abdullah's role on special teams could help him make the roster. Abdullah may not end up winning the punt return job over Chad Beebe, but he looks set to begin the season as the kickoff returner.