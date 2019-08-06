Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Listed as kick and punt returner
Abdullah is listed as the No. 3 running back and both the primary punt and kick returner on Minnesota's first unofficial depth chart of the preseason.
Abdullah is competing with Mike Boone and De'Angelo Henderson for the No. 3 role behind starter Dalvin Cook and backup Alexander Mattison. The Vikings could keep just three running backs on the roster, so Abdullah's role on special teams could help him make the roster. Abdullah may not end up winning the punt return job over Chad Beebe, but he looks set to begin the season as the kickoff returner.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Murray
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
WR Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Carson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott?
After Le'Veon Bell held out the 2018 season, Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott have to be taken...