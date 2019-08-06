Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Listed as main returner
Abdullah is listed as the No. 3 running back and both the primary punt and kick returner on Minnesota's first unofficial depth chart of the preseason.
Abdullah is competing with Mike Boone and De'Angelo Henderson for the No. 3 role behind starter Dalvin Cook and backup Alexander Mattison. The Vikings could keep just three running backs on the roster, so Abdullah's role on special teams could help him make the roster. Abdullah may not end up winning the punt return job over Chad Beebe, but he looks set to begin the season as the kickoff returner.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lindsay drops
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Target risers and fallers
Heath Cummings unveils his projected target leaders for wide receiver and tight end as well...
-
Can JuJu be the No. 1 WR?
There's little reason to worry about whether JuJu Smith-Schuster can rise to the challenge...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Murray
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...