Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Mild production in 2019
Abdullah rushed 23 times for 115 yards and caught 15 passes for 88 yards and a score over 16 regular-season games.
Abdullah logged a bulk of his touches over the final three games as Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison were battling injuries, but he consistently contributed as a kick returner. The 2015 second-round pick will be an unrestricted free agent if he isn't re-signed by the Vikings, and he may seek an increased role elsewhere.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty TE rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's plenty of potential at tight end, but not everyone will fulfill...
-
Dynasty WR rankings update
Heath Cummings says receivers approaching 30 should probably be passed over or traded away.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC South.
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...