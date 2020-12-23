Abdullah returned one kickoff for 30 yards during Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Bears.
The 27-year-old had eight offensive touches over the previous two contests, but he played only one offensive snap with the return of Alexander Mattison Sunday. However, Mattison suffered a concussion, so Abdullah could return to a minor offensive role down the stretch.
