Abdullah did not have a carry or reception in Sunday's loss to Green Bay. He played just two snaps on offense.

Abdullah's role with the Vikings has shrunk this season. While he's third on the depth chart at RB, Mike Boone would likely supplant him if Dalvin Cook or Alexander Mattison were to get hurt and the team needed someone to get significant carries. K.J. Osborn has also taken over as the primary kickoff returner, which will limit Abdullah's value on special teams.