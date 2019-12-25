Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Picks up 58 yards in loss
Abdullah caught six of seven targets for 31 yards and added 27 yards on four carries during Monday's 23-10 loss to Green Bay.
With Dalvin Cook (chest) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) both on the shelf, Abdullah played 32 snaps on offense Monday, 14 more than fellow reserve back Mike Boone. He ended up leading the Vikings in targets and catches along the way. The Vikings will be the NFC's sixth seed in the playoffs win lose or draw Sunday against the Bears, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the team rested Cook and Mattison regardless of how they progress through the week. Abdullah caught two passes for 14 yards in limited action against Chicago in Week 4.
