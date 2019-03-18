Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Re-signs with Vikings
Abdullah is re-signing with Minnesota, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Cut by Detroit midway through the 2018 season, Abdullah quickly resurfaced in Minnesota where he played six snaps on offense and 86 on special teams in seven games. He's never lived up to his second-round draft status, but the ability to return and cover kicks would make him a sensible choice for the No. 3 running back spot. The Vikings recently lost Latavius Murray to the Saints, leaving them with Abdullah, Mike Boone and Roc Thomas as depth options behind Dalvin Cook. With additional competition sure to come later this offseason, Abdullah will need to reprove his value on special teams.
