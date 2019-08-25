Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Returns to action
Abdullah (shoulder) had one carry for seven yards and two punt returns for 27 yards in Saturday's preseason win over Arizona.
Abdullah had missed practice time with a shoulder injury, but it doesn't look like a worry for the start of the regular season. Abdullah has been competing with Mike Boone and De'Angelo Henderson for the No. 3 role at the running back position, but he may make the roster in any scenario since he's likely to be the team's primary kick and punt returner.
