Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Scores in preseason finale

Abdullah ran for 21 yards on five carries and reeled in a 15-yard touchdown pass during Thursday's 27-23 preseason loss to the Bills.

Abdullah helped Minnesota strike with the game's first touchdown in the first quarter, snagging a swing pass from Kyle Sloter and racing toward the pylon. The play showed that burst that got Abdullah drafted by Detroit in the second round and what left some intrigue after Latavius Murray departed in free agency, but he probably won't have many opportunities in the regular season. There's a do-it all back in Dalvin Cook and third-round pick in Alexander Mattison ahead of him. Abdullah figures to be primarily a special-teams contributor.