Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Scores TD Sunday
Abdullah had one carry for two yards and one reception for a 16-yard touchdown on his only target in Sunday's loss at Kansas City.
Abdullah played eight snaps on offense as he got more snaps than Alexander Mattison, which was odd in a game where the Vikings were expected to utilize the run more than the pass. Mattison is still ahead of Abdullah on the depth chart, but Abdullah could find extra time in passing situations if the Viking fall behind.
More News
-
Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Grabs two passes in loss•
-
Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Limited to one carry•
-
Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Gets just two carries•
-
Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Scores in preseason finale•
-
Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Returns to action•
-
Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Leaves practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Best Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...