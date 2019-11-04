Play

Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Scores TD Sunday

Abdullah had one carry for two yards and one reception for a 16-yard touchdown on his only target in Sunday's loss at Kansas City.

Abdullah played eight snaps on offense as he got more snaps than Alexander Mattison, which was odd in a game where the Vikings were expected to utilize the run more than the pass. Mattison is still ahead of Abdullah on the depth chart, but Abdullah could find extra time in passing situations if the Viking fall behind.

