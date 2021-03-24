Abdullah is re-signing with Minnesota, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 2015 second-round pick never panned out as a ballcarrier, instead making his living on special teams. He's played only 212 offensive snaps in 39 games for the Vikings, taking 55 touches for 313 yards and three TDs. Abdullah figures to enter training camp as Minnesota's third or fourth running back, but he could be the top guy for kick returns.
