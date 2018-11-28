Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Targeted once in win
Abdullah was targeted once, but did not record a catch during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Packers.
Abdullah has just one touch in two games in Minnesota and, after two kick returns in Week 11, did not bring the ball out on Sunday. The top of the Vikings' stable is pretty set with Latavius Murray and Dalvin Cook. Though Abdullah's speed could conceivably add another dimension to the attack, you should see it before you believe it. The Patriots' bottom-10 total defense looms Sunday.
