Mintze signed a contract with the Vikings on Monday.
Mintze joins Minnesota after totaling four tackles on 133 combined defensive and special-teams snaps over six games as a rookie for Denver. The 2021 undrafted free agent played in five of the team's first six games, but then missed about two-and-a-half months while sitting out on the injured reserve and reserve/COVID-19 lists. Mintze was waived by the Broncos in May and he will now look to carve out a depth role with the Vikings this offseason.