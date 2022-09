Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Booth (quadriceps) will have a shot at being ready for next Monday's contest against the Eagles, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Booth picked up the injury during Sunday's win over the Packers, and per O'Connell, the team is still evaluating his status. However, with an extra day off, the Vikings hope they'll have enough time to clear Booth before Week 2.