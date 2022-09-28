site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Andrew Booth: Doesn't practice Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 28, 2022
Booth (quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday.
Booth has missed back-to-back games after picking up a quadriceps injury during the season opener. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but the rookie second-round pick has yet to practice since suffering the injury and doesn't appear to be trending in the right direction ahead of Week 4.
