Booth impressed during his training camp debut Wednesday after missing the spring offseason program while recovering from a sports hernia surgery, Jordy McElroy of USA Today reports.

Booth made a sliding interception of quarterback Kirk Cousins while covering wideout Justin Jefferson during 11-on-11 drills Wednesday. Still, the rookie primarily worked with the Vikings' second-team defense and is set to compete with third-year cornerback Cameron Dantzler for first-team reps during training camp.