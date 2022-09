Booth (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Eagles, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Booth suffered the injury during the team's Week 1 win over the Packers and couldn't return. There was optimism that with the next day off he'd be back for Week 2, but the rookie second-round pick was unable to practice all week. His next chance to play will come in Week 3 against the Eagles.