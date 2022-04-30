The Vikings selected Booth (sports hernia) in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 42nd overall.

Booth was a standout cover man at Clemson, where he was the best cornerback on a tough Tigers pass defense. A sports hernia injury likely had something to do with him falling this far to the Vikings, and there's a good chance they'll be grateful he did. At 6-foot, 194 pounds with standout reach, Booth is a prototypical boundary corner and could emerge as Minnesota's best at the position even in his rookie year, especially if he's healthy enough to participate in all of training camp.