site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: vikings-andrew-depaola-staying-in-minnesota | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Vikings' Andrew DePaola: Staying in Minnesota
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
DePaola is set to re-sign with the Vikings on a three-year, $4 million deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
DePaola's deal includes a $2.27 million guarantee, which is the largest that a long snapper has been given in the league. The 35-year-old is as reliable as the come for his position.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read