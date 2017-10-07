Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Aligning to play Monday
Sendejo (shoulder) practiced in full Saturday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Following a full practice without any limitations, Sendejo looks poised to play Monday. This is great news for the Vikings who look like they could be thin in the secondary heading into the divisional contest.
