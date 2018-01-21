Sendejo (concussion) is active for Sunday's NFC championship game at Philadelphia.

Sendejo was diagnosed with a concussion in the Vikings' divisional-round win against the Saints, which didn't allow more than a limited showing in practice all week. Consequently, he entered the weekend with questionable availability, subject to an evaluation with an independent neurologist. With the final hurdle for active status cleared, Sendejo will slot back into his typical spot at strong safety with a Super Bowl berth on the line.