Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Available Sunday
Sendejo (concussion) is active for Sunday's NFC championship game at Philadelphia.
Sendejo was diagnosed with a concussion in the Vikings' divisional-round win against the Saints, which didn't allow more than a limited showing in practice all week. Consequently, he entered the weekend with questionable availability, subject to an evaluation with an independent neurologist. With the final hurdle for active status cleared, Sendejo will slot back into his typical spot at strong safety with a Super Bowl berth on the line.
More News
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Practices for third straight day•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Returns in limited capacity•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Progressing through protocol•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Ready to play Saturday•
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...