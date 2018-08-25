Sendejo had a tackle and played 30 snaps on defense in Friday's preseason game, according to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Sendejo looks set to start at strong safety, but he could see fewer snaps this season after the Vikings signed free agent George Ilkoa. Minnesota only signed Ilkoa in the past week after he was cut from the Bengals, so it's not clear yet what role he'll have in the secondary. However, Ilkoa could have a larger role given his previous history with head coach Mike Zimmer in Cincinnati.