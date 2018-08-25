Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Competition for playing time?
Sendejo had a tackle and played 30 snaps on defense in Friday's preseason game, according to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Sendejo looks set to start at strong safety, but he could see fewer snaps this season after the Vikings signed free agent George Ilkoa. Minnesota only signed Ilkoa in the past week after he was cut from the Bengals, so it's not clear yet what role he'll have in the secondary. However, Ilkoa could have a larger role given his previous history with head coach Mike Zimmer in Cincinnati.
More News
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Non-participant in offseason workouts•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Totals 80 tackles in 2017•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Injures calf in NFC championship game•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Available Sunday•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Practices for third straight day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...