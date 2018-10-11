Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Sendejo was absent from practice Wednesday due to a groin injury.
Sendejo's groin issue wasn't apparent in Sunday's game against the Eagles, but a full absence from practice isn't a good sign. He still has some time to retake the field ahead of Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, with Friday's injury report revealing more about the probability of him suiting up.
More News
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Three tackles in season opener•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Competition for playing time?•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Non-participant in offseason workouts•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Totals 80 tackles in 2017•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Injures calf in NFC championship game•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Available Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It hasn't always been easy for Matt Ryan and Andrew Luck in 2018, but Jamey Eisenberg likes...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Over the last few years, DeSean Jackson has been a pretty hit-or-miss player, but he's been...