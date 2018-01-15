Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Enters concussion protocol
Sendejo was ruled out for the remainder Sunday's divisional-round game against the Saints and is in the concussion protocol.
Sendejo collided heads with Saints receiver Michael Thomas on a route combination and appeared to be knocked unconscious, and was briefly labeled questionable to return. Anthony Harris started in Sendejo's absence at strong safety earlier this season and could be in that position again for the rest of Sunday's game.
More News
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Ready to play Saturday•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: On injury report with ankle issue•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Grabs second intereception•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Active Thursday•
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...