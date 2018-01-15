Sendejo was ruled out for the remainder Sunday's divisional-round game against the Saints and is in the concussion protocol.

Sendejo collided heads with Saints receiver Michael Thomas on a route combination and appeared to be knocked unconscious, and was briefly labeled questionable to return. Anthony Harris started in Sendejo's absence at strong safety earlier this season and could be in that position again for the rest of Sunday's game.

