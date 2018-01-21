Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Expected to suit up Sunday
Sendejo (concussion), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC championship game against the Eagles, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Sendejo sustained the concussion during last Sunday's divisional-round win over the Saints, but after practicing in some capacity each day this week, it looks as though he's passed through all phases of the NFL's protocol for head injuries. The Vikings have yet to confirm as much, but Sendejo's likely absence from the inactive list -- one the team will release approximately 90 minutes before the 6:40 p.m. EST kickoff -- should indicate the starting safety is good to go.
More News
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Practices for third straight day•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Returns in limited capacity•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Progressing through protocol•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Ready to play Saturday•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...