Sendejo (concussion), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC championship game against the Eagles, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sendejo sustained the concussion during last Sunday's divisional-round win over the Saints, but after practicing in some capacity each day this week, it looks as though he's passed through all phases of the NFL's protocol for head injuries. The Vikings have yet to confirm as much, but Sendejo's likely absence from the inactive list -- one the team will release approximately 90 minutes before the 6:40 p.m. EST kickoff -- should indicate the starting safety is good to go.