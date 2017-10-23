Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Five tackles in Sunday's win
Sendejo returned after missing a game due to a groin injury and had five total tackles in Sunday's win over Baltimore.
Sendejo played on all 65 of the defense's snaps, so he looks back to full speed. He should continue to start opposite Harrison Smith at safety.
