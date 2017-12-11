Sendejo had nine total tackles and an interception in Sunday's 31-24 loss at Carolina.

Sendejo played all 64 snaps on defense, and his interception was the second of the season. He's been a reliable source of tackles as well, as he's averaging 6.6 per game after tallying 4.9 last season.

