The Vikings will not exercise Sendejo's $5.5 million option for 2019, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sendejo missed much of last season due to a groin injury, racking up just 27 tackles and one pass defended across five games. Despite coming off a down year, the 31-year-old could realistically find a starting role elsewhere in the league when free agency kicks off March 13.

More News
Our Latest Stories