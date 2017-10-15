Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Inactive against Green Bay
Sendejo (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against Green Bay, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Terence Newman, Jayron Kearse and Anthony Harris are likely to get more playing time as a result.
