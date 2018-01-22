Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Injures calf in NFC championship game
Sendejo injured his calf and is doubtful to return to Sunday's NFC championship game against the Eagles, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.
The nature of Sendejo's injury isn't clear. Jayron Kearse will fill in for him at strong safety for the remainder of the game.
More News
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Available Sunday•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Practices for third straight day•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Returns in limited capacity•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Progressing through protocol•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...