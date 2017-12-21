Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Limited participant Wednesday
Sendejo (ankle) was a limited participant at the Vikings' practice Wednesday.
Sendejo was unable to practice Tuesday so him progressing to a limited participant is a good sign. Thursday's practice session will be pivotal in determining the veteran safety's availability against the Packers on Saturday.
