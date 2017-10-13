Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Listed as questionable
Sendejo (groin) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with Green Bay.
Sendejo was battling a shoulder injury earlier this week, and now he's nursing a groin issue. Still, being given the questionable designation is a good sign. Sendejo has racked up 37 tackles (12 solo) and one interception this season.
