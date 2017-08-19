Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Misses game with undisclosed injury
Sendejo did not play in Friday's preseason loss to Seattle due to an undisclosed injury, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Sendejo was injured in Minnesota's first preseason game, according to the Pioneer Press report, but no details on the injury are known. Antone Exum started in place of Sendejo in Friday's game. Sendejo's 2016 season came to a premature end after he suffered a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve before Week 17, but he was at full strength in training camp before preseason games began. If healthy, he's set to start at strong safety next to Harrison Smith.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...
-
Breakouts 3.0: Don't fear the rookies
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his all-star list of his favorite Draft Day targets in Breakouts...
-
Fournette, Robinson are falling
Blake Bortles isn't the answer in Jacksonville, but neither is Chad Henne. Both will struggle...
-
Podcast: Mid-round receivers
There are a handful of wide receivers with massive upside that you can snag in the middle rounds....
-
Draft strategy? Flexibility best one
Heath Cummings discusses a few of the more popular draft strategies and whether he's willing...