Sendejo did not play in Friday's preseason loss to Seattle due to an undisclosed injury, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sendejo was injured in Minnesota's first preseason game, according to the Pioneer Press report, but no details on the injury are known. Antone Exum started in place of Sendejo in Friday's game. Sendejo's 2016 season came to a premature end after he suffered a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve before Week 17, but he was at full strength in training camp before preseason games began. If healthy, he's set to start at strong safety next to Harrison Smith.