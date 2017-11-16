Sendejo (groin/hamstring) was absent from practice Thursday.

Sendejo's dual injuries, which he sustained in the Week 10 win over the Redskins, could be significant enough to put him at risk of missing his third game of the season. Since he has failed to practice during the first two days of the week, Sendejo will likely need to get on the field in some capacity Friday to have a shot at playing Sunday against the Rams.