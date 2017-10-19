Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: No limitations at practice Thursday
Sendejo (groin) was a full participant at the Vikings' practice Thursday.
Sendejo has missed practice time with groin and shoulder injuries since the start of October but seems fully recovered for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
