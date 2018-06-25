Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Non-participant in offseason workouts
Sendejo (calf) was held out of OTAs and minicamp this spring, Sam Ekstrom of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
It isn't certain if Sendejo's absence is related to the calf injury he suffered against the Eagles in January's NFC championship game. Furthermore, it isn't clear if the safety will be back on the field in time for training camp in late July. If he isn't, either Jayron Kearse or cornerback Terence Newman -- who saw reps at safety during spring workouts -- will presumably fill in with the starters.
