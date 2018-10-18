Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Not practicing again
Sendejo (groin) did not practice Thursday.
Sendejo was sidelined for Sunday's win over the Cardinals and has yet to participate in practice this week, so the starting safety appears unlikely to suit up for Sunday's game against the Jets. If Sendejo does miss any more time to due injury, expect the trio of Jayron Kearse, Anthony Harris and George Iloka to once again see increased snaps opposite Harrison Smith.
