Sendejo was listed as non-participant in Tuesday's estimated practice report due to an ankle injury, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sendejo played a season-low 47 snaps in the Vikings' 34-7 win over the Bengals on Sunday, though the large margin of victory might have had more to do with the safety's limited usage than any injury. In any event, the Vikings will wait and see what Sendejo is able to do at their official practices Wednesday and Thursday before deciding his fate for the Week 16 showdown with the Packers.