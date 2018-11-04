Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Out again Sunday
Sendejo (groin) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Sendejo has not played since Week 5 due to a groin injury, but the Vikings have plenty of depth at safety with George Iloka, Anthony Harris and Jayron Kearse all capable of healthy snap counts across from Harrison Smith.
