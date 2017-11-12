Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Out for rest of game
Sendejo injured his groin in Sunday's game against the Redskins and didn't return.
Sendejo has 44 tackles (31 solo) through seven games, and he'll have a short week to recover with a Thursday night game on the horizon. More about the severity of this injury will likely come out ]during Monday's practice.
