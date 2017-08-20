Sendejo (undisclosed) was a limited participant at Sunday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

While there's understandable reason for concern given the limited information known surrounding the injury, the fact that Sendejo was back practicing spells good news for Minnesota. In all likelihood, the Vikings are taking a precautionary route to recovery for Sendejo considering his injury-riddled past, but it's important to keep an eye on one of the team's most important defensive pieces moving forward.