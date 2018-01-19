Sendejo (concussion) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sendejo continues to work his way back, after a hit to the head from Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas knocked him out of the game Sunday. The veteran safety has yet to be officially cleared by an independent neurologist, but he's progressed through the stages of the concussion protocol enough to be permitted to practice all week. Sendejo's presence is crucial as Eagles quarterback Nick Foles exposed Atlanta's secondary last week in the divisional round, completing 76.7 percent of his pass attempts and throwing for 246 yards.