Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Progressing through protocol
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Sendejo (concussion) would take part in individual drills during Wednesday's practice, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Zimmer further indicated that Sendejo had passed through some steps in the NFL's concussion protocol, which the safety entered Sunday after colliding with Saints wideout Michael Thomas in the Vikings' 29-24 divisional-round victory. Sendejo will likely need to resume taking contact in practice later this week and receive clearance from an independent neurologist before he's given the green light to play this weekend in the NFC championship against the Eagles. Anthony Harris would be next man up at safety if Sendejo is unable to play.
