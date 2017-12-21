Sendejo (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Green Bay.

Sendejo followed a trajectory that typically would clear a player to play -- DNP on Tuesday, limited Wednesday and full Thursday -- but the Vikings apparently want to take one last look at him before giving the thumbs up Saturday evening. Assuming he gets the all-clear, he'll be looking to build upon the 70 tackles and two interceptions he's racked up in 11 games this season.