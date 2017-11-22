Sendejo (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lions.

Sendejo has missed three of the Vikings' last five games due to injury and suspension, but the safety could be back in action Thanksgiving Day. He was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, suggesting he'll likely be good to go if he makes it through pregame warmups Thursday without incident.

