Play

Sendejo (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Sendejo sat out last Sunday's win over the Cowboys but returned to practice as a limited participant this week. The veteran safety spent the first nine weeks of the season with the Eagles but was waived and claimed by the Vikings on Nov. 6.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories