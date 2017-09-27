Play

Sendejo hauled in his first interception of the season in Sunday's victory over the Bucs to go along with five tackles (four solo).

Sendejo continued his strong start to the season and will look to carry that momentum into Sunday's game against the Lions. The veteran strong safety was one of only two defenders to see all 53 snaps and he figures to remain heavily involved on defense going forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories