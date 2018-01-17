Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Returns in limited capacity
Sendejo (concussion), who was a limited practice participant Wednesday, seems to be "on track to start" in Sunday's NFC championship game in Philadelphia, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.
Suiting up this weekend will depend on Sendejo's progress through the concussion protocol, but he's through enough of the five steps to take part in individual drills Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. Sendejo would improve his odds to play with a full practice by the end of the week. In the end, though, the Vikings' starting strong safety must receive clearance from an independent neurologist in order to do so.
